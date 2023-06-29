Jammu
Woman dies in road mishap
Jammu, June 29: A woman lost her life in an accident that took place in Marmtali village area of Darhal in Rajouri district.
According to police reports, an accident took place after a truck knocked down a woman in the village on Thursday afternoon.
The victim identified as Iram wife of Mohammad Shabir resident of Hill Tak Darhal was rushed to local civil hospital, but was declared as brought dead by doctors.
The body of deceased was later handed over to her family for last rites while police have taken cognizance of the matter with a case under relevant sections of law having been registered in police station Darhal.