Woman injured in bear attack at Panchari

Jammu, June 12: A woman was critically injured today when she was attacked by a wild bear at Panchari area of Udhampur district.
Police sources said that Mori Devi was near her residence at village Kultyar when she was attacked by the wild bear.“The woman has sustained critical injuries in her face and arms,” they said.
The family members and villagers who gathered there after hearing the cries of the woman shifted her to the hospital. Meanwhile, the wildlife department’s teams have been pressed into service to capture the wild bear.