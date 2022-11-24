Woman, son killed as gas cylinder explodes in Poonch

Poonch, Nov 24: A woman and her son were killed on Thursday morning when a gas cylinder exploded in their house at Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu division, police sources said.
They said that Hameedah Begum and Aquib Hussain lost their lives in the major fire caused by the explosion.
"The owner of the Kachha house Showkat Hussain was injured in the incident. He was rescued by police, " they said.
The officials suspected a short circuit caused a fire which led a gas cylinder to explode in the kitchen.
"Two buffaloes also were killed in the fire incident which completely destroyed the structure," they said.