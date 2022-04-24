Work going on in J&K for fast pace development: Modi

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019, Modi inaugurated or laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 20,000 crore related to connectivity and electricity at Palli near here.

Addressing gram sabhas across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, he said Panchayati Raj institutions strengthen the spirit of democracy.

To give a new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, work is going on at a fast pace in the Union Territory.These efforts will provide employment to a large number of youths of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.