Work of water supply projects reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur, July 4: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired a meeting of officers and field functionaries of Jal Shakti Department here in his office chamber to review the progress of water supply projects taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district.
Earlier, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti, Ashok Kumar Sharma gave a brief about the latest progress of Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes in each Sub-division.
The DC took scheme wise review and received feedback from the concerned engineers regarding measures taken for execution of different JJM schemes and their timely completion. He also directed the officers to regularly monitor the quality and progress of all allotted works for their time-bound completion.
The DC stressed on gearing up all resources to speed up the execution. The SDMs were directed to regularly monitor the quality and progress of the allotted works in their respective jurisdiction and share the details with the DC office.