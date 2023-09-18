Working of FCS&CA deptt reviewed

Jammu, Sep 18: Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today reviewed the status of ration supply and delivery in the district here at a meeting with officers of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department. Assistant Directors, TSOs and Inspectors were in attendance during the meeting.
During the meeting, the DC emphasised crucial elements in the ration supply chain, including the need for timely distribution, the exclusive use of electronic weighing machines, biometric verification, issuing purchase receipts, eliminating manual paperwork and vigorously implementing the One Nation One Ration Card initiative.
The DC examined every step of the ration distribution process, emphasising its significance for the public.