Working of revenue deptt reviewed

Jammu, Aug 27 : To streamline its working, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal yesterday took a comprehensive review of the operational dynamics of the Revenue Department at a meeting in Rajouri.
Addressing key concerns related to public service delivery and the expeditious resolution of grievances, Vikas Kundal underscored the paramount importance of adopting an e-office working system across all tiers of the department. He issued clear directives to officials to strictly adhere to CLU (Change of Land Use) regulations.