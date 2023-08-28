Jammu

Working of revenue deptt reviewed

Square Logo
Square LogoSquare Logo

Jammu, Aug 27 : To streamline its working, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal yesterday  took a comprehensive review of the operational dynamics of the Revenue Department  at a meeting in Rajouri.

Addressing key concerns related to public service delivery and the expeditious resolution of grievances, Vikas Kundal underscored the paramount importance of adopting an e-office working system across all tiers of the department. He issued clear directives to officials to strictly adhere to CLU (Change of Land Use) regulations.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com