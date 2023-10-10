Workshop for dairy farmers held

Jammu, Oct 10: A day-long Workshop cum Seminar for capacity building of Dairy farmers was organized by Department of Animal Husbandry Jammu here today at Kisan Kendra, TalabTillo.
The aim was to acquaint dairy farmers with latest schemes and techniques in dairy sector aimed at increasing the productivity and income of the farmers.
Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Dr. Shubhra Sharma was the chief guest of the event, which witnessed huge participation of dairy farmers.
Several experts delivered informative lectures on important topics such as Quality Silage making, management of infertility in cattle besides various schemes and programmes being implemented by the department of Animal Husbandry.
Special emphasis was laid over formation and development of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in her address by the representative from NABARD and by the field officers of the department as well with an aim to accelerate the process of formation of productive FPOs in Jammu division.
While addressing the gathering, the Director stressed on adopting convergence approach for implementing different schemes of Animal Husbandry department with other schemes of Central or UT govt. and NABARD to enable farmers to avail maximum benefits of all the schemes. She further emphasized on formation and promotion of FPOs to enhance farmers’ competitiveness and increase their advantages in rapidly evolving market opportunities.