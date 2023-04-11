World Homeopathy Day celebrated in Jammu

Srinagar, Apr 11: World Homeopathy Day was celebrated on the occasion of 268th birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, founder of Homoeopathy system of medicine at Brigadier Rajinder Singh auditorium in the premises of University of Jammu.
On the occasion Dr Mohan Singh, Director Ayush J&K graced the occasion as chief guest. Chand Kishore, Additional Secretary Health and Medical Education Department was guest of honour. In his address, Director Ayush J&K emphasised that Homoeopathic medicine must reach the public for holistic health and safe treatment. He also highlighted the need of making this system more evidence based and the need for clinical documentation of the success stories of homeopathic medicines. He also informed the gathering that soon a 25- bedded Homoeopathic Hospital will also start functioning soon in District Kathua as a part of Govt. Homoeopathic Medical College.
Chand Kishore Sharma, also advocated the use of homoeopathic system of medicine for the prevention and control of NCD and novel infectious diseases. He also emphasised upon the need of public health outreach to propagate and promote Homoeopathy among common masses. Dr. Ranja nTuli also presented his views on the opportunities of public health and wellness in homoeopathy. On this occasion Dr.Nitin Magotra presented his presentation on History of Homoeopathy. Ayush fraternity of Jammu Division. In the programme, senior practitioners and Members of Homoeopathic Medical Association of India, Jammu wing were also felicitated for their contributions and promotion of Homoeopathy in the UT of J&K.