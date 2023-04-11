World Homeopathy Day celebrated in Jammu

Chand Kishore Sharma, also advocated the use of homoeopathic system of medicine for the prevention and control of NCD and novel infectious diseases. He also emphasised upon the need of public health outreach to propagate and promote Homoeopathy among common masses. Dr. Ranja nTuli also presented his views on the opportunities of public health and wellness in homoeopathy. On this occasion Dr.Nitin Magotra presented his presentation on History of Homoeopathy. Ayush fraternity of Jammu Division. In the programme, senior practitioners and Members of Homoeopathic Medical Association of India, Jammu wing were also felicitated for their contributions and promotion of Homoeopathy in the UT of J&K.