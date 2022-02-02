World Wetlands Day | J&K blessed with bounty of wetlands: CommSecy Forests
Jammu, Feb 2: Commissioner Secretary Forests, SanjeevVerma Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir was blessed with the bounty of wetlands.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurated the World Wetlands Day celebrations at Wildlife Complex Manda, Verma said that J&K was blessed with the bounty of wetlands which were important ecosystems due to their role in water recharge, flood mitigation, water purification, biodiversity, and livelihood support.
Addressing a group of 21 bird watchers before flag off, Verma highlighted the importance of World Wetlands Day giving historic perspective and significance at present times.
He called upon the young bird watchers to be ambassadors of nature conservation.
Verma said that different wings of the government were working for conservation and restoration of wetlands in coordination with other concerned agencies.
He complimented the Department of Wildlife Protection for taking various initiatives in wetland conservation reserves including preparation of their management plans for the first time.
Verma referred to the unique feature of J&K with regard to having three Ramsar sites - Wullar, Hokersar and Mansar-Surinsar.
He said Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mohit Gera emphasised upon involvement of locals, especially Panchayat Raj Institutions in conservation and restoration of wetlands.
He said that the department was taking a number of measures for restoration of wetlands in forest areas and a directory in this regard was also being prepared.
Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta listed various initiatives being taken up by the department for conservation of wetland conservation reserves in J&K.
He said that the department had organised similar programmes in other parts of J&K like Surinsar-Mansar, Gharana, Hokersar, Chatlum, Shallabugh, and Hygam.
The programmes included walks, bird watching, cleanliness drives, and stakeholders meetings.
At Hokersar, a wall of pledge has been raised for taking pledge to save wetlands and this programme was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole.
During the event, Commissioner Secretary Forest honoured B L Parimoo, noted environmentalist, Guldev Raj, noted bird photographer and AshishMahajan, Range Officer Wetlands Jammu for their contribution.