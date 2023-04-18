Writers red-flag issues of staff shortage with JKAACL, lack of support

"The government should ensure institutions should be artists and writers friendly. They had an institution i.e., Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages which has now been converted into a Society without consultation with the writers. The institutional work for the promotion of the languages, writers and artists has been adversely affected," president, Dogri Sanstha, Prof Lalit Mangotra told Greater Kashmir.

Mangotra also said that “The senior writers had been advising the government we should have three separate institutions on the pattern of central government like Sahatiya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Lalit Kala Akademi to pay full attention to literature, fine arts, and performing arts. These institutions work independently in Delhi and the same pattern should be adopted in J&K or JKAACL should be trifurcated into three units for three academies one for Jammu, one for Kashmir, and one for Ladakh to promote local culture.”