Yasin Malik appears virtually in Jammu court

The court had on September 20 issued Malik’s production warrants to Tihar jail authorities after he sought to appear in person to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in two cases related to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, in 1989.

However, the Tihar prison authorities cited directions from the Union home ministry and told the court that Malik cannot be produced before it in person, Hindustan Times report. The court will hear the matter related to IAF personnel on November 23.