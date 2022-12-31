Year 2022 was more peaceful than previous four years: J&K DGP

"Fourteen policemen and 17 security forces personnel were killed in 2022, which is the lowest ever. Civilian casualties were also less. There were just 24 law and order incidents, all very mild in nature.



"Fifty-five vehicles and 28 houses were seized for supporting militancy. Similarly, 649 people were booked under the Public Safety Act for supporting terror activities. Also, a total of 1,693 cases of drugs smuggling were registered and many such modules were busted. In total, 212 kg heroine, 383 kg charas, 12 kg brown sugar and large quantity of other drugs were seized in 2022," the DGP said.



He also said that 29,834 cases of crime were registered in 2022. The year also saw 2,285 cases of crime against women, he said.



"We have set up Special Investigation Units (SIUs) in every district for fast-track case disposal. The SIUs working under State Investigation Agency (SIA) are doing a great job," the DGP said.



Talking about the terror threats through the 'Kashmirfight' blog, Singh said, "Both TRF and Kashmirfight are the mouthpieces of ISI. We have investigated almost all the threat cases and we won't spare anyone issuing threats to the minority community and other sections of the society."