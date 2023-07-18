Youth arrested under POCSO Act in Samba

Jammu, July 18: Police today claimed to have arrested a 17-year-old youth under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in police station Samba.
Police said that they had received a complaint from a person who claimed that his daughter was allegedly raped by a resident of Diani in Samba.
Acting swiftly, a police case under POCSO Act was registered and immediately a hunt to arrest the accused person was launched. During the process of investigation, the police arrested the accused person.