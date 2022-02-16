‘Youth deserve protection of employment rights, identity’

“The new domicile rules, outsourcing of jobs and contracts, withdrawing of already advertised posts, lingering regularisation of contractual employees, snail's pace of recruitment by JKSSB and PSC, and inequitable termination policy have embroiled our educated and skilled with a plethora of anxieties. The plight of my Dogra youth, Pahari youth, Gujjar youth is no different from their Kashmiri counterparts. Job insecurity and diminishing employment avenues concern the last educated young boy or girl living in Gurez as it concerns their counterparts in Doda, Bandipora, Rajouri, and Samba,” Abdullah said.