Youth dies mysteriously in Samba

Jammu, Aug 15: Family members, and relatives of a youth, who died under mysterious circumstances, today staged protest demonstration and blocked Srinagar-jammu national highway in Samba.
The deceased has been identified as Amit Choudhury, son of Talbinder Singh, resident of Raipur Camp in Samba.
The protesters blocked the highway with the body of the youth The family members claimed that the deceased was working as a labourer on a dharam-kanda phase - 3rd in Samba and demanded a transparent investigation.
The protesters claimed that the body was thrown out of the premises from the place of his working.