Youth in Jammu have talent, potential to represent country globally: Azad

According to a press note, he said its rich cultural and religious diversity has become its identity now. “If you look at the students who are performing here in an annual day function, they hail from diverse communities, cultures and religions. And this is perfectly what our country is known for,” he added while pointing towards the group of students performing at an annual day function. Azad said time and again, Jammu is proving its core secular values. “I have seen Jammu as one of the most secular places. That is why I love this place and want to see it one among the top cities of our country,” he added.