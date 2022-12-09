Youth in Jammu have talent, potential to represent country globally: Azad

Jammu, Dec 9: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chief and Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad hailed the people of Jammu for composite culture and maintaining religious harmony and said that the credit for it goes to its educational institutions.
“The religious harmony and the composite culture in Jammu is all because the educational institutions promote it. Schools and other educational institutes accept all faiths and believe in the rich and core diversity of India,” he said during an Annual Day cum AzadikaAmritMohatsav function of Lawrence Public school, Jammu at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium. Azad said that across the country Jammu is emerging as an epicentre of tolerance and brotherhood and that is eventually offering it rich economic benefits.
According to a press note, he said its rich cultural and religious diversity has become its identity now. “If you look at the students who are performing here in an annual day function, they hail from diverse communities, cultures and religions. And this is perfectly what our country is known for,” he added while pointing towards the group of students performing at an annual day function. Azad said time and again, Jammu is proving its core secular values. “I have seen Jammu as one of the most secular places. That is why I love this place and want to see it one among the top cities of our country,” he added.