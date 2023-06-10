Youth jumps from Tawi bridge, dies

Jammu, June 10: A youth today allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a bridge over river Tawi near Gujjar Nagar.
The deceased, according to the officials, Boby Kumar was noticed on the bridge. “Before anyone could have acted to prevent the alleged suicide, he jumped into the river and died,” said an official. His body was fished out from the river by the police and it was shifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An inquiry proceeding in this regard has been initiated.
Meanwhile, another youth namely Sajjad Ali, (24), died mysteriously while riding a scooty in the Janipur area. “He was rushed to the GMC Jammu hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said the official. Though it was not confirmed, they said that he might have died due to a heart attack.