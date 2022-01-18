Youth to play decisive role to take J&K out of morass of hopelessness: Mehbooba

“Our youth have been pushed into hopelessness. They have connived with big corporate houses and industrialists to exploit and loot the resources of Jammu and Kashmir. Big corporate houses coming to J&K are hiring people from outside while our unemployed youth are moving from pillar to post for livelihood,” she said. “These are the times of the youth, for the youth. The mantle of responsibility has befallen the youth of J&K to shape a brighter future and secure our rights for the coming generations. We will have to unite to fight against the forces bent upon ruining our future.”

The former chief minister said that former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had envisioned mega rail projects, setting up of new industrial units, construction of better roads and hospitals for the welfare of the people but the present dispensation had no such plans as they were dividing the people on communal lines for petty interests. She also hit out at the administration for targeting poor people.