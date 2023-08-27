YRS leaders released from Kathua jail

The installation of smart meters, collection of toll tax at Sarore in Samba district and alleged inflated electricity bills has generated much heat in Jammu.The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, J&K High Court Bar Association, various political, and non-political organisations announced a one day Jammu bandh call that remained successful on August 26, 2023.The bandh was called against toll tax collection at Sarore in Samba district, installation of smart meters and demand for the release of YRS leaders from Kathua jail.However, the protesters on hunger strike in Samba told local media that they will not call off their ongoing agitation because the toll collection has not been stopped. Today is the fourth day of hunger strike, as per one of the protesters on hunger strike in Samba. "We have to take any kind of decision while holding discussion with the decision-making body consisting of Beopar Mandal, all political parties, social organisations and general people in Samba," the protesters said, while confirming that they have spoken to the released YRS leaders.The protesters said that they did not know the status of FIRs lodged against the released YRS leaders. “We are waiting for official word regarding Sarore Toll Plaza, and FIR status which was filed against the released YRS leaders,” the protesters in Samba said.