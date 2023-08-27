YRS leaders released from Kathua jail

Jammu, Aug 27: The detained Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) leaders were released from Kathua jail during early morning hours on Sunday.Sources said that the YRS leaders who were kept under detention at Kathua jail were released by the authorities, although, officially, it was yet to be announced. Their release came a day after Jammu plains observed complete shutdown amid protests while the public transport also remained off the road.The protesters including businessmen, lawyers, leaders of various political parties and social organisations held a series of protests across Jammu, Samba and Kathua seeking release of the detained YRS leaders, and end to the collection of toll tax collection at Sarore.The series of protests were sparked in Jammu plains when YRS leaders held demonstrations at Sarore against that the toll tax collection from commuters terming it illegal in view of damaged highway at various locations.As the YRS protesters sat on dharna, they were detained by Samba police a few days back, apprehending that there might be a law and order situation due to the protest. However, their detention triggered further protests and hunger-strike.
The installation of smart meters, collection of toll tax at Sarore in Samba district and alleged inflated electricity bills has generated much heat in Jammu.The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, J&K High Court Bar Association, various political, and non-political organisations announced a one day Jammu bandh call that remained successful on August 26, 2023.The bandh was called against toll tax collection at Sarore in Samba district, installation of smart meters and demand for the release of YRS leaders from Kathua jail.However, the protesters on hunger strike in Samba told local media that they will not call off their ongoing agitation because the toll collection has not been stopped. Today is the fourth day of hunger strike, as per one of the protesters on hunger strike in Samba. "We have to take any kind of decision while holding discussion with the decision-making body consisting of Beopar Mandal, all political parties, social organisations and general people in Samba," the protesters said, while confirming that they have spoken to the released YRS leaders.The protesters said that they did not know the status of FIRs lodged against the released YRS leaders. “We are waiting for official word regarding Sarore Toll Plaza, and FIR status which was filed against the released YRS leaders,” the protesters in Samba said.