YRS leaders released from Kathua jail

Jammu, Aug 27: The detained Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) leaders were set free from Kathua jail early Sunday morning.
Although officially it was yet to be announced, sources however claimed that the YRS leaders who were kept under detention at Kathua jail were released by the authorities. On their arrival to Jammu, the YRS leaders were welcomed by the people from different segments of society.
Their release came a day after Jammu plains observed a shutdown amid protest and the public transport also remained off the road.
The protesters including businessmen, lawyers, leaders of various political parties and social organisations held a series of protests across Jammu, Samba and Kathua seeking release of the detained YRS leaders, and end to the collection of toll tax collection at Sarore.
The series of protests sparked in Jammu plains when YRS leaders held demonstrations at Sarore against that toll tax collection from commuters terming it illegal in view of damaged Highway at various locations.
As the YRS protesters sat on dharna and subsequently they were detained by Samba police a few days back, apprehending that there might be a law and order situation due to the protest dharna.
However, their detention triggered protests and hunger-strike; although the authorities clarified the issue.
Secondly, the installation of smart meters, collection of toll tax at Sarore in Samba district and allegedly inflated electricity bills had generated heat in Jammu.
The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu, J&K High Court Bar Association, various political, and non-political organisations announced a one day Jammu bandh call that remained successful on August 26, 2023.
The bandh was called against toll tax collection at Sarore in Samba district, opposition to installation of smart meters and demand for the release of YRS leaders from Kathua jail.
However, the protesters on hunger strike in Samba told local media that they will not call off their ongoing agitation because the toll collection has not been stopped. Today is the fourth day of hunger strike, as per one of the protesters on hunger strike in Samba.