YRS leaders released from Kathua jail

Although officially it was yet to be announced, sources however claimed that the YRS leaders who were kept under detention at Kathua jail were released by the authorities. On their arrival to Jammu, the YRS leaders were welcomed by the people from different segments of society.

Their release came a day after Jammu plains observed a shutdown amid protest and the public transport also remained off the road.

The protesters including businessmen, lawyers, leaders of various political parties and social organisations held a series of protests across Jammu, Samba and Kathua seeking release of the detained YRS leaders, and end to the collection of toll tax collection at Sarore.