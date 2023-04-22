Zorawar Singh Jamwal along with his team joins BJP

JAMMU, APRIL 22: BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh today lashed out at three dynastic families for pushing Jammu and Kashmir to deep dark tunnel in the early nineties, saying the nation will never forgive them for their unpardonable sins.

“The dynasts did the worst but the BJP steered out Jammu and Kashmir for morass to peace and creating enviable situation for the Union Territory to traverse along with the nation towards the glorious journey of progress and development”, Mr Tarun Chugh said while welcoming prominent activist Mr Zorawar Singh Jamwal and his associates in the party fold.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included BJP Pradesh President Mr Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Organisation) Mr Ashok Koul, Member Parliament Mr Jugal Kishore Sharma, General Secretary, Mr Sunil Sharma, Vice President Mr Sham Lal Sharma and Senior leader Mr Devender Singh Rana.

Mr Chugh recalled the horrendous days of forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homes and hearths in the Valley in 1990 due to outbreak of Pakistan sponsored terror and criminal connivance of the dynasts—Abdullahas, Muftis and Gandhis, who virtually left them to die under the shadow of gun and radicalised slogans like ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan, Panditoon Ke Bager Panditaniyoon ke Saath’. And, irony is that these political actors are now sprinkling salt on their injuries by bringing in the Jagmohan Theory.

“Who was the Chief Minister of J&K in 1990 and who was the Home Minister of India”, Mr Chugh asked, saying they remained in their cozy environs of power, ignoring the lining up of vehicles carrying frenzied KPs from Banihal to Ramban. The dynasts did not assert and allowed wall graftis by terrorists in Kashmir lanes and bylanes, threatening the miniscule minority and challenging the Indian entities, he added.

Mr Tarun Chugh traced the deceit and deception of Abduallhas and Nehru to fifties, saying Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru got 62 candidatures of Prem Nath Dogra’s Praja Parishad rejected on flimsy grounds to appease the alter ego of Sheikh Abdullah. The Kashmir leader was also instrumental in getting Article 370 and Article 35A incorporated in the Constitution of India due to his proximity with the Prime Minister of India. It is different that the Sheikh betrayed Nehru as well just a few years later, he said.

Mr Chug, who is also BJP incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, also referred to Farooq Abdullah’s contemptuous threat that nobody is born to even tinker with Article 370 and Article 35A on August 1, 2019 but just four days later it happened because of the BJP’s grit and determination. Those who were yelling that nobody will be there to hold Tiranga are now taking pride under the shadow of the national flag, he said, adding that post August 5, 2019 the daughters of J&K have got their rights and over 200 central laws have been implemented in the Union Territory.

Mr Tarun Chugh castigated the Congress for its treacherous role and referred to inaction by the then Prime Minister Mr Rajiv Gandhi to two letters from J&K Governor Mr Jagmohan in April and May 1989, anticipating and cautioning against the things that followed in late 1989 and post 1990.

Mr Chugh also paid tributes to five soldiers martyred in ambush in the Poonch area, saying that Pakistan or its notorious ISI will not succeed in disabusing J&K and disturbing the peace.

Welcoming the new entrants into the BJP, Mr Chugh said that it is the only destination for those who keep the nation first. This is the mantra for which Syama Prasad Mukherjee laid his life after tireless struggle against Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan. He reiterated the BJP’s resolve to carry along every segment of society as per the cherished agenda of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Welcoming Mr Zorawar Singh Jamwal and others into the party, Pradesh President Mr Ravinder Raina said that the BJP is the only destination for public spirited activists who want to serve the people and work towards building the nation as world leader.

Senior leader Mr Devender Singh Rana exuded confidence that their joining will further strengthen the party at the grass roots level for achieving the larger agenda of prosperous and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Rana said that with the tireless efforts of the Prime Minister, the Union Territory is becoming a shining part of India’s growth story.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that he decided to join BJP because of its pro- people, pro-Jammu and pro-youth policies. He said that BJP is the only party which has empowered Jammu and ended decades’ long discrimination with the region.

"BJP implemented what it promised and we have experienced this in the historic decisions like public holiday on birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh ji, giving political justice to Jammu region by delivering 6 out of 7 Assembly seats during delimitation of seats etc," he said and asserted that the day is not far when under the visionary leadership of Prime Mr Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah India will take back area of J&K that is under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

Mr Zorawar Singh also highlighted the initiatives being taken by the Modi Govt in the fight against drug abuse, which had been the core agenda of Team Jammu.