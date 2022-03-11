Kashmir Uzma

Gunfight underway in south Kashmir's Pulwama

It was not immediately known as to how many militants are trapped in the area.
Gunfight underway in south Kashmir's Pulwama
Representational pictureAman Farooq/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Mar 11: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Chewaklan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday night.

"Encounter has started at Chewaklan area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

It was not immediately known as to how many militants are trapped in the area.

south Kashmir
Pulwama gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com