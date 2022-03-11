Gunfight underway in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar Mar 11: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Chewaklan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday night.
"Encounter has started at Chewaklan area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
It was not immediately known as to how many militants are trapped in the area.