LeT militant killed in Handwara gunfight identified: police

Srinagar, March 12: The LeT militant killed in a gunfight with security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday has been identified as Suhail Gulzar of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, a report said.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that Suhail hails from Turigam village of Kulgam and had "joined the LeT recently".
Suhail was among four militants including foreign Jaish commander Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt police said it killed in three separate gunfights in as many gunfights in the valley since last night.
A fifth militant was arrested during an encounter, police said.
A police spokesman quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two JeM militants were killed in an overnight gunfight in Chewaklan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama that broke out on Friday night.
In subsequent gunfights in the wee hours on Saturday morning, one LeT militant each was killed in Serch area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal and Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara, police said.
The three encounters broke out after police and security forces launched joint operations at 4-5 locations across the valley last night, a police spokesman said.