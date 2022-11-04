1 arrested for illegal sale of diesel, petrol in Baote

Ramban, Nov 4: Ramban Police have arrested a person for illegal sale and stocking of diesel and petrol in Bagu Nalla , Baote, on Friday.
Police sources said that while acting on a specific input SHO Police Station Batote, Inspector Sam Paul Gill conducted a raid in a shop at Baggu Nalla Batote and recovered 120 liters of diesel and petrol concealed in drums for illegal sale.
Police said the owner of the shop identified as Rameet Kumar son of Ganesh Chand resident of Daralta Batote was arrested.
Police have registered a case FIR number 196 of 2022 under relevant sections of essential commodities act at Police Station Batote.