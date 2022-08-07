1 arrested for stealing steel, iron scrap

Ramban: Dhramkund police arrested a person involved in stealing steel and scrap from Bridge number 2 near Railway tunnel T-48 construction site Sumbar on Sunday.
Police claimed that they have recovered stolen material worth Rs 2.20 lakh from the thief.
Police said on Thursday a written complaint was lodged at Police Station Dhramkund by Zahoor Ahmed Masoodi senior administration Manager HCC Sumber in which he stated that somebody has stolen steel and 2.5 ton iron scrap and other construction material from Bridge No 2 (near T 48 site) kept there for cable anchoring works of slope protection. Scrap kept in various work fronts was also stolen.
On the complaint a case was registered at Police Station Dhramkund and a special police team was constituted to nab the burglars.
After the hectic efforts by the team, one accused person Sajjad Ahmad resident of Village Hirnal tehsil Khari Ramban was arrested and the stolen material worth Rs 2.20 lakh was also recovered from the accused.