1 arrested in police inspector’s killing case

A police handout said: “Police in Srinagar have arrested one accused involved in killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad. He has been identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Manganwagi.

“In this regard a case FIR No 75/2021 U/S 302 IPC; 13,16,18,23, UL(P)Act of Police Station Nowgam has already been registered.

“It is pertinent to mention that on the evening of 22-06-2021 the inspector was martyred when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers during which he was fired on by two armed terrorists. The accused arrested is also involved in many other terror related incidents.”

Meanwhile, the police said on a specific input “regarding the movement of terrorists and their planning to attack on security forces, a joint checkpoint was established at Mujhmarg junction by Shopian Police, 1st RR and 178Bn CRPF.

“During checking, a suspicious person was intercepted who on seeing the search party tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him tactfully. He has been identified as Kamran Bashir Hajam son of Bashir Ahmed Hajam resident of Babapora, an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

“During his personal search, one hand grenade and 29 rounds of 7.62 mm calibre were recovered from his possession.

“Accordingly, a case vide FIR 117/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Zainapora. Further investigation is going on.”