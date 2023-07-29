1 arrested in Sopore suicide case: Police

A police official said that recently a suicide case of a woman (name withheld ) was reported in Model town area of Sopore, for which a case was registered, and accordingly, an investigation was set into motion.

The officer said that during the course of the investigation, it was learnt that the husband of the deceased lady had provoked her to commit suicide. The officer further added that the husband of the deceased lady has been arrested under section 306 IPC and is currently behind the bars.