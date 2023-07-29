1 arrested in Sopore suicide case: Police

Sopore, July 29: Sopore Police on Saturday said that they arrested a man on charges of provoking his wife for suicide.
A police official said that recently a suicide case of a woman (name withheld ) was reported in Model town area of Sopore, for which a case was registered, and accordingly, an investigation was set into motion.
The officer said that during the course of the investigation, it was learnt that the husband of the deceased lady had provoked her to commit suicide. The officer further added that the husband of the deceased lady has been arrested under section 306 IPC and is currently behind the bars.
The woman was found mysteriously dead at her home by family members at Model Town area of Sopore on July 20. She was then rushed to SDH Sopore where doctor declared her dead on arrival.