1 dead, 2 injured in Bijbehara accident

Anantnag, Aug 15: A motorcycle borne person died while two others were injured in an accident in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Parray and injured as YaseenParray and Waseem Ahmad Bhat, all hailing from SumbalSonawari area of Bandipora.
An official said that a tipper (JK03M 1190) collided with a bike (JK15 4617) at Doonipora, Sangam in Bijbehara, leaving all three persons, riding on the motorcycle, injured.
“The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, where one of them was declared dead on arrival,” he said.