1 dead, 2 injured in Bijbehara accident

The deceased was identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Parray and injured as YaseenParray and Waseem Ahmad Bhat, all hailing from SumbalSonawari area of Bandipora.

An official said that a tipper (JK03M 1190) collided with a bike (JK15 4617) at Doonipora, Sangam in Bijbehara, leaving all three persons, riding on the motorcycle, injured.