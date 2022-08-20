1 dead, 3 injured in Sonamarg accident

Ganderbal: One person died while three others were injured in an accident near Ranga Mode in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Saturday.
An official said that the accident occurred when a vehicle coming from Zojila Pass skidded off the road near Ranga Mode.
He said that in the accident, one person died on the spot while three others were injured.
The official said that two among the injured were shifted to SKIMS Soura while the third has been shifted to Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla.
He said that the condition of one of the injured was critical.