1 dead, 6 injured in Mughal Road accident

Shopian, July 14: A man died while six others suffered injuries in an accident on the Mughal Road in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mukhtar Ahmad, son of Mushtaq Ahmad of Rajouri.
The incident occurred in Heerpora at around 6 pm, the last village on the Mughal road from the Shopian side.
A Police official said that the accident involved a collision between three vehicles – a truck, a mini load carrier, and a car.
According to the official, one person died on the spot while six others suffered injuries.
Medical Superintendent (MS) District Hospital Shopian Dr Rubina Maqbool told Greater Kashmir that one person was brought dead at the facility.
“Of the six injured, three were sent to SMHS in Srinagar for advanced treatment," she said.