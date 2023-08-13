1 dead, 6 injured in road mishap in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 13: A man was killed while six others were injured in a road mishap in Nowshehra Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
The deceased had been identified as Mehraj-U-Din Ahanger, resident of Jalal Sahib Old town Baramulla.
The injured have been identified as Syed Zulfikar, Nazar Mohd Khan, Issar Hussain Shah, Nazir Ahmad, Muhammad Asif and Sakeena Begum.
An official said that the incident occurred when a SRTC bus bearing no JK01Y 1004 heading towards Boniyar and a Scorpio vehicle bear no JK05D 5842 moving in opposite direction collided with each other resulting in injuries to 7 persons.
The injured were immediately shifted to Boniyar hospital where from they were shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla.
One of the injured persons who was driving Scorpio vehicle had received critical injuries and was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar, however, the injured person succumbed on way to the SKIMS hospital.
Police have registered a case in connection with the mishap and started further investigation.