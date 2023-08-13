1 dead, 6 injured in road mishap in Baramulla

The deceased had been identified as Mehraj-U-Din Ahanger, resident of Jalal Sahib Old town Baramulla.

The injured have been identified as Syed Zulfikar, Nazar Mohd Khan, Issar Hussain Shah, Nazir Ahmad, Muhammad Asif and Sakeena Begum.

An official said that the incident occurred when a SRTC bus bearing no JK01Y 1004 heading towards Boniyar and a Scorpio vehicle bear no JK05D 5842 moving in opposite direction collided with each other resulting in injuries to 7 persons.