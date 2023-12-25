1 dead, another critical in road mishap in Sopore

Sopore, Dec 25: One person died and another was critically injured after a car they were traveling in rolled down from Watlab Sangri Top in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday afternoon.

Reports said that a private car (Wagon R) coming from Bandipora to Sopore reached Watlab Sangri Top where it rolled down and in the accident 30-year-old Mohammad Umar Zaki of Model Town Sopore died on spot and another one critically injured was identified as Mohammad Iqbal Najar of Model town Sopore.

The injured was immediately taken to Sub-District Hospital Sopore, where doctors referred him to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment.

A doctor at the hospital confirmed the road mishap and stated that they received two individuals and one among them was brought dead and another was in a critical condition. He further mentioned that injured one has been referred to Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and took cognisance of this road mishap.