1 dead, another injured in gas cylinder blast in Bandipora

Bandipora: A 26-year-old man died in a gas cylinder blast while another person received burn injuries in an uphill village of Kudhara in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday. The incident, as per the officials occurred at around 11 am wherein the house of the owner, Mohammad Shafi Khan also got reduced to ashes.

According to the relatives, the family was cooking some food when the gas burners erupted in flames. "When the family raised a hue and cry, Sajad, 26 who lives in the neighbourhood rushed inside through the burning cylinder to save the house when it exploded, injuring him grievously," Israel Khan Turk said. Soon after, Iqbal, Shafi's son who runs a shop nearby too went in for a rescue and got injured.