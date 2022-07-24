1 dies in scuffle

Kupwara, July 24: A 57-year-old man was killed in a scuffle at Mughalpora of Hatmulla area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district this evening, official sources said.
They said that Muhammad Abdullah Dar, adopted son of Mukhta Dar, resident of Mughalpora Hatmulla, coolie by profession, sustained grievous injuries at the hands of Abdul Sattar Mir, son of Abdul Aziz Mir of Bumhama Kupwara. Dar, they said, was removed to SDH Kupwara, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Confirming the incident, a police official said that a team has been sent to the site to ascertain further details.