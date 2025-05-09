1 killed, 18 injured in 2-days shelling in Uri

Baramulla, May 9: A woman was killed and 18 others sustained injuries in the past two days due to intense cross-border shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmirís Baramulla district.

The relentless shelling has also caused extensive damage to several civilian structures and triggered a mass migration of civilians from the affected villages.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Nargis Begum of Razerwani, Uri.

She was travelling with her family, fleeing the shelling in their village on Thursday late evening when their vehicle was hit by shell splinters near Mohra, Boniyar.

The splinters pierced her head, resulting in her on-the-spot death.

Another woman was also injured in the same incident.

As per the officials, the injured civilians are currently being treated at Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri while eight of the more critically injured have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for specialised care.

The shelling, which intensified on Thursday night, saw Pakistani troops using heavy artillery to target civilian areas.

Several structures were destroyed or damaged.

In Lagama village, located along the Baramulla-Uri highway, four structures, including shops, were completely damaged.

At Gingal Uri, two residential houses suffered significant damage.

The ongoing shelling has forced people from over a dozen villages to abandon their homes and seek refuge in safer areas.

On Friday, scores of vehicles carrying distressed families were seen moving towards Baramulla town and other safer locations, including government-designated shelters beside the homes of relatives.

Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of Dawara Uri, described Thursday night as ìa nightmare.î

He said that the shelling began following the launch of Operation Sindoor by Indian forces.

ìWe had taken shelter in a bunker, but the explosions throughout the night on Thursday were terrifying. On Friday morning, we left for our relative’s house in Baramulla,î Ahmad said.

Despite rain on Friday, panic-stricken residents were seen boarding load carriers and Sumo vehicles to escape the shelling.

For many, their biggest concern remains the livestock and homes left behind.

The affected families have been relocated to various shelters, including the Government Degree College (GDC) Uri, Womenís College Baramulla, and a marriage hall in Old Town Baramulla.

Others have taken refuge in the homes of relatives.

The Baramulla district administration, anticipating the displacement, had already made elaborate arrangements at designated shelter sites.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, along with Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, visited the temporary camps on Thursday to assess the situation and ensure that adequate facilities are being provided to the displaced families.