1 killed, 2 injured in Karnah road accident

Kupwara, May 8: One person was killed and two others injured in a road accident at Nachyian area of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said on Monday.
He said that accident occurred when a car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge at Nachyian area of Karnah .One person died and two others were injured.
"The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Tanghdar for treatment. They are said to be stable according to a doctor posted there," he added.
The deceased was identified as 52 year old Rafeeq Ahmed Qurashi resident of Taad. The injured were identified as Shakoor Ahmad and Mohammad Ramzan Bhat of Handwara.