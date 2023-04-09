1 killed , 2 injured in Kulgam road accident

Kulgam, Apr 9 : One person was killed while 2 others suffered injures after a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speedy vehicle in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Saturday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Malik son of Abdul Rashid Malik, a resident of Khur Batapora village.
An official said that the incident took place at around 7. 30 PM on Saturday in Khur Baptora village, some 17 kms from Kulgam town.
He said three persons suffered injuries in the accident and they were immediately rushed to district hospital Kulgam.
“Two of them were later shifted to SKIMS, Soura, given the grave nature of their injuries”, said the official.