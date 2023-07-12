1 killed, 3 injured in Bijbehara accident

Anantnag, July 12: A girl was killed and three other persons injured after a car they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Anayat Jan (18) of Naibasti locality of Anantnag town and injuredas Burhan Ahmad (18) of Frisal, Kulgam ; Abrar Ahmad Wani (19) of Nai Basti locality of Anantnag town and Suman of Khanabal locality of Anantnag town.
An official said that a car bearing registration number JK02CS 3742 crashed into a tree near Government Degree College Bijbehara this afternoon, resulting in injuries to four persons travelling in the car.
“The injured were evacuated to SDH Bijbehara, where one of the injured identified as Anayat Jan was declared dead on arrival,” he said.
A police official said that they have taken cognizance of the Incident.