1 killed, 3 injured in Bijbehara accident

The deceased was identified as Anayat Jan (18) of Naibasti locality of Anantnag town and injuredas Burhan Ahmad (18) of Frisal, Kulgam ; Abrar Ahmad Wani (19) of Nai Basti locality of Anantnag town and Suman of Khanabal locality of Anantnag town.

An official said that a car bearing registration number JK02CS 3742 crashed into a tree near Government Degree College Bijbehara this afternoon, resulting in injuries to four persons travelling in the car.