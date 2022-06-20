1 killed, 5 injured in car accident near Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: One person was killed, while four others including four of a family members were injured when the car they were travelling in veered off a road and plunged into deep gorge near Bamlakhi village on Bhadarwah-Pathankot interstate road in Bhadarwah.

As per police sources, Hyundai i10 car bearing registration number JK02N-7787 skidded off the slippery road and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge into.