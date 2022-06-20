1 killed, 5 injured in car accident near Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: One person was killed, while four others including four of a family members were injured when the car they were travelling in veered off a road and plunged into deep gorge near Bamlakhi village on Bhadarwah-Pathankot interstate road in Bhadarwah.
As per police sources, Hyundai i10 car bearing registration number JK02N-7787 skidded off the slippery road and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge into.
The family which was on its way to Bhaderwah after having a family outing at Padri meadow on Bhadarwah-Chamba road met with an accident near Bamlakhi village at 3.30 pm.
On getting information, police team along with locals immediately reached the spot and retrieved all the six persons including 3 teenagers from the damaged vehicle.
The victims were rushed to a Sub District Hospital Bhadarwah, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead. "The deceased has been identified as Arjun Singh (33), son of Faqir Singh , a resident of village Sharerna Bhalla tehsil," said BMO Bhadarwah Dr Shakeel Ahmed Sumbria.