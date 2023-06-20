1 killed in Mattan scuffle

Srinagar, June 20: A man died after being grievously injured in a scuffle at Mattan area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday evening, official sources said.
They said that a scuffle broke out at Paibugh area during which a person reportedly part of one of the warring group was hit by a steel-rod on his head by the other party, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital.
ww“A police team soon after the incidentreached the spot to ascertain the facts", they said.
When contacted, a police official said that a man was hit by a person with a steel-rod causing fatal injuries on his head. “The injured was removed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival”, the official said.
The official identified the deceased as Faizan Nabi Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat a resident of Pehroo Anantnag, adding that a case has been registered in this matter for further investigations.