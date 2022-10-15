1 person arrested, 3 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 15: Acting tough against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested one person and seized 3 vehicles in Budgam.
Acting on information about illegal extraction of soil/boulders from Nallah Sukhnag at Ohnagam, a police party of Police Station Beerwah raided the specific location and seized 3 vehicles (Tractors) and arrested one person. The arrested person has been identified as Safeer Ahmad Teli son of Mohammad Sabir Teli resident of Ohnagam.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 148/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been taken up. However, efforts are on to arrest the other two absconding accused persons who managed to escape from the spot.