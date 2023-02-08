1 person arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla, Feb 8: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested a person and seized a vehicle in Baramulla.
Officers from PP Mirgund seized a vehicle (tractor) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from government land at Diver Yakhmanpora Pattan. The accused driver involved in the commission of crime has been arrested. He has been identified as Mohamad Yaseen Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar resident of Yakhmanpora Pattan.
“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.
Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.