1 person arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Officers from PP Mirgund seized a vehicle (tractor) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from government land at Diver Yakhmanpora Pattan. The accused driver involved in the commission of crime has been arrested. He has been identified as Mohamad Yaseen Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar resident of Yakhmanpora Pattan.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.