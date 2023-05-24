1 person arrested in burglary case in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 24: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of the crime.
On 23 May the Police Post Wagoora received a complaint from Ghulam Nabi Mir resident of Kachwa Muqam Kreeri stating therein that during intervening night of 22-23 May some unknown burglars barged into his shop located at Kalantra Payeen and had stolen vehicle spare parts.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kreeri and an investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, officers with the help of technical and human resources zeroed in on one suspect identified as Umar Rehman Mochi resident of Kalantra Payeen.
During questioning, officers learned his involvement in the commission of the crime. On his disclosure, stolen property was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
"Community members have lauded the efforts of police for solving the burglary case. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that the Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities," police said.