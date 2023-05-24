1 person arrested in burglary case in Baramulla

On 23 May the Police Post Wagoora received a complaint from Ghulam Nabi Mir resident of Kachwa Muqam Kreeri stating therein that during intervening night of 22-23 May some unknown burglars barged into his shop located at Kalantra Payeen and had stolen vehicle spare parts.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kreeri and an investigation was initiated.