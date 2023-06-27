1 person arrested in theft case in Baramulla

On 25/06/2023, Police Station Bijhama received a written application from one person Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Salamabad Dachina stating therein that some unknown thieves had stolen three goats from Salamabad Dachna jungle. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Bijhama and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, officers investigating the case led by SHO PS Bijhama zeroed in on many suspects for questioning. After strenuous efforts, one suspect namely Parvaiz Ahmad Mughal son of Mohd Shafi Mughal resident of Salamabad confessed his involvement in commission of crime. On his disclosure, all the stolen property was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.