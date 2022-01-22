1-way LMV traffic on highway from Jammu today

Ramban, Jan 22: With brief interruptions due to shooting stones at Mehar and Seri areas of Ramban, Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for Jammu-bound vehicular traffic on Saturday, while 1-way light motor vehicle traffic will move on the highway from Jammu on Sunday, Traffic Department officials said.
An official at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said that the highway is open for one-way traffic.
He said hundreds of trucks and passenger light motor vehicles crossed Jakhani Udhampur towards Jammu without any interruption.
Intermittent rains that lashed the area since Friday morning triggered shooting stones at Mehar, Cafeteria Morh, Seri Kelanorh and some other places were cleared by the stand-by machinery of the road maintenance agency of NHAI and vehicular traffic remained moving on the highway till late Saturday evening.
Traffic authorities said that hundreds of Jammu-bound trucks and passenger light motor vehicles crossed Udhampur without any interruption.
They said some stranded trucks carrying essential commodities like vegetables and poultry were allowed to move towards Kashmir late Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police headquarters Srinagar/ Jammu advisory said that “in view of inclement weather warnings and heavy rain prediction issued by Metrological Department vehicular traffic may remain suspended on Sunday and if National Highway will remain open despite predicted rainfall one-way traffic of Passenger light Motor Vehicles, private cars shall be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Sunday.”.
The cut off timings has been fixed 10 am to 1 pm for LMVs from Nagrota.
They said after assessing the traffic situation and road condition of the National Highway, Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move from Jakhani Udhampur towards Kashmir on Sunday.
In the fresh advisory, the officials advised commuters not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of the highway from Traffic Control Unit Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur, Jammu on Sunday morning.