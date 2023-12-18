1-week faculty development programme commences at IUST

Awantipora, Dec 18: All India Council for Technical Education sponsored ATAL faculty development programme on “Grid de-carbonization and distributed energy resources to mitigate climate change” was inaugurated at IUST today.

The one-week programme aims to sensitise the faculty and researchers about the climate change and impending consequences, if the mitigating strategies are not adopted.

The programme will witness participation of experts from reputed institutions such as IITs and NITs from across the country who will deliberate on sustainable energy solutions. Addressing the inaugural, Prof A.H. Moon Dean Academic Affairs said that transition from the traditional energy sources toward renewable alternative sources is the need of hour. He said that climate change poses a serious threat to life on earth, therefore a global consensus on the adaptation, mitigation strategies has become imperative. He said that research in the renewable energy sphere has to be prioritised and the developed world has to be forthcoming in their support for the developing economies especially in technology transfer.

The programme was organised by Department of Electrical Energy, IUST and was coordinated by Dr Zahoor Ahmed and Dr Salman Ahmed.