10 Amarnath yatris dead, 40 missing after cloudburst hits Baltal base camp

Srinagar, July 8: At least 10 yatris died while more than three dozen are missing after a cloudburst hit Baltal area, which houses a base camp for the ongoing Amarnath pilgrimage, in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday.
"Six more deaths reported (Total 08 deaths so far). Injured persons airlifted for treatment. Rescue operation still going on, " a police spokesman said.
However, news agency GNS quoting officials reported that ten pilgrims died in the cloud burst which occurred around 5:30 p.m. The cloudburst triggered flash floods killing ten pilgrims while 40 others are missing as two dozen tents and three langers were washed away. Five people have been rescued in the incident, a senior NDRF official told GNS.
Teams of police, NDRF and SDRF besides security forces have been pressed into action in the ongoing rescue operation.
Earlier, police said that “some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave. “02 deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control".