10 Amarnath yatris dead, 40 missing after cloudburst hits Baltal base camp

However, news agency GNS quoting officials reported that ten pilgrims died in the cloud burst which occurred around 5:30 p.m. The cloudburst triggered flash floods killing ten pilgrims while 40 others are missing as two dozen tents and three langers were washed away. Five people have been rescued in the incident, a senior NDRF official told GNS.

Teams of police, NDRF and SDRF besides security forces have been pressed into action in the ongoing rescue operation.