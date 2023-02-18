10 cattle dead in bear attack in Limber Boniyar

A black bear attacked a cow shed, belonging to two brothers Baya Kassana and Noora Kassana – sons of Mohammed Ali Kassana, leaving ten cattle, including two cows, five goats and three sheep, dead, reported news agency GNS.

Quoting a group of locals, it said that such incidents have taken place in the area before too. “There have been such incidents happening for last several years now, which have resulted in loss of at least forty livestock animals”, said the report while quoting the locals.