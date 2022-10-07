10 fresh COVID-19 positive cases detected in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 7: The government today informed that 10 fresh positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today.
Among the cases 7 were reported from Jammu division and 3 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 479207.
Moreover, 18 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 03 from Jammu division and 15 from Kashmir division.
Also, 12,395 doses of COVID Vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across Jammu and Kashmir to 2,46,02,030.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 479207 positive cases, 77 are Active Positive (32in Jammu Division and 45 in Kashmir Division), 474345 have recovered and 4785have died; 2352 in Jammu division and 2433 in Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in the Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 03 cases while no other district reported any fresh cases today.
Similarly, in the Jammu division, Jammu reported 6 cases and Doda reported 1 case while no other district reported any fresh cases today. The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll-Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail of free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll-free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail of free services by dialing toll-free number 102, the bulletin reads. It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialing 1075.